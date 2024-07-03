Venkatesh Teams Up with Anil Ravipudi Again in 'VenkyAnil 3’

Victory Venkatesh, the beloved Tollywood actor, experienced a setback this year with his film ‘Saindhav.’ Directed by Shailesh Kolanu, the movie did not meet the expectations of fans and critics alike. However, Venkatesh is not one to dwell on past disappointments. He is gearing up for his next project with director Anil Ravipudi, marking their third collaboration after the successful films ‘F2’ and ‘F3.’ This new venture, currently referred to as ‘VenkyAnil 3,’ is already generating buzz in the industry.

In a significant update, the film's pooja program has been scheduled for tomorrow, July 3, at 11:16 AM. This official announcement was made by Sri Venkateswara Cine Creations, heightening anticipation among fans.



Adding to the excitement, the production team has revealed the two leading ladies for the film: Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Aishwarya Rajesh will portray Venkatesh's wife, while Meenakshi Chaudhary will take on the role of his ex-girlfriend. This intriguing dynamic is expected to add depth and drama to the storyline.



The first look posters of the leading actresses have been released, offering a glimpse into their characters. Aishwarya Rajesh is depicted as a housewife, donning a saree with a noticeable thali (mangalsutra) next to a gun, hinting at an interesting twist in her character. On the other hand, Meenakshi Chaudhary's poster shows her as a police officer, holding a gun with a rose beside it, suggesting a blend of action and romance. Venkatesh himself will be seen as an ex-police officer, promising a thrilling narrative.





The film is being produced by Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Creations, with Dil Raju presenting it. The makers are aiming for a Sankranti 2025 release, aligning with the festive season that often brings in high box office returns. The title of the film is speculated to be related to Sankranti, adding to the festive cheer.





Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi's previous collaborations, ‘F2’ (2019) and ‘F3’ (2022), were both commercially successful, making this third installment highly anticipated. Fans are hopeful for a hat-trick of hits from the duo.



Next year's Sankranti is shaping up to be a competitive season for Tollywood, with several big releases lined up. Megastar Chiranjeevi's ‘Vishwambhara’ has already locked its Sankranti release date, and there are rumours of a King Nagarjuna film also entering the fray. With more films expected to join the race, ‘VenkyAnil 3’ will have to stand out to make a mark.

