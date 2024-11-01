Venkatesh’s ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ FL adds intrigue

The much-awaited collaboration of Victory Venkatesh, director Anil Ravipudi, and Sri Venkateswara Creations is set to deliver another blockbuster with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, revealed today through its title and first-look poster. This trio, already known for two previous hits, returns with a fresh twist—a crime thriller woven into a festive entertainer.

The film, releasing during Sankranthi, promises a unique plot. The title combines traditional rangoli designs with a gun, hinting at the blend of festivity and crime. In the poster, a serious-looking Venkatesh dons a lungi, sunglasses, and a gun, flanked by his on-screen wife, Aishwarya Rajesh, in traditional attire, and ex-girlfriend, Meenakshi Chaudhary, with a modern twist. The backdrop displays an investigative board, adding intrigue.

Produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is in its final shoot phase, with dubbing underway. The film’s creative team includes composer Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematographer Sameer Reddy, and production designer AS Prakash. S Krishna and G Adhinarayana penned the screenplay, while V Venkat choreographs action. With Anil Ravipudi’s unique touch, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is set to entertain and thrill audiences this Sankranthi.