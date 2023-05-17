Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Venky Atluri’s film with DQ has North India connection storyline
Highlights
Tollywood director Venky Atluri, who recently entertained audiences with his bilingual movie “Sir”, recently announced that his next movie will be with Mollywood star actor Dulquer Salmaan.
In a recent interview, the director mentioned that he no longer wants to make only love stories. He said that the storyline of his next movie has a connection to North India. According to gossip, the movie is touted to be an action drama.
The pan-Indian movie will be produced by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinema and presented by Srikara Studios. The movie is scheduled to be released during the summer of 2024.
