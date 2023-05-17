Venky Atluri’s film with DQ has North India connection storyline

Tollywood director Venky Atluri, who recently entertained audiences with his bilingual movie “Sir”, recently announced that his next movie will be with Mollywood star actor Dulquer Salmaan.

In a recent interview, the director mentioned that he no longer wants to make only love stories. He said that the storyline of his next movie has a connection to North India. According to gossip, the movie is touted to be an action drama.

The pan-Indian movie will be produced by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinema and presented by Srikara Studios. The movie is scheduled to be released during the summer of 2024.