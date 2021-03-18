Venky to sport 'salt & pepper' look in Drushyam 2?

Without making any pre-release buzz, Mohanlal and Meena starrer 'Drishyam 2' got an OTT release and received a thumping response from the audience. Just like its prequel, 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' also succeeded in greatly impressing the audience.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Telugu audience is also eagerly waiting for the remake of the movie. Starring Venky and Meena, the expectations on 'Drushyam 2' are sky-high. Now, a picture of the entire cast from the movie sets is doing rounds on the internet.

As expected Venky and Meena are reprising their roles in the sequel as well. Kruthika Jayakumar and Esther Anil who are also a part of the first part also joined the sets of the sequel as well as Venkatesh's daughters. Nadiya and Naresh who played the parents roles of Varun will continue in the sequel as well.

On the other hand, noted actor Sampath Raj is on board to play the IG role in the film. The picture also hinted that Venkatesh is going to sport a salt and pepper look in the film like Mohanlal did in 'Drishyam 2'.