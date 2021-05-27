Venu Sriram to direct Nani again?

Venu Sriram recently tasted a blockbuster with Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' movie. As per the latest reports, the director is all set to join hands with natural star Nani for his next movie. If everything goes well, the movie is going to mark the second outing of Nani and Sri Ram after the superhit film MCA (Middle-Class Abbayi).

Though Venu was supposed to join hands with Allu Arjun for Icon movie, due to the busy schedules of Allu Arjun, the film has been getting delayed. Venu Sriram has decided to come out and approached Nani.

The project in the combination is in talks for quite sometime now and the talks have become official now. Nani is happy with Venu Sriram with regards to MCA and he is willing to work with the director once again.The complete details of the film will come out soon.