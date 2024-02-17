Veteran actors coming with a hilarious family entertainer ‘Love @ 65’

People Media Factory, known for producing a diverse range of films, including big-budget projects, is set to enchant audiences with "Love @ 65," a unique and content-driven film. Starring Rajendra Prasad and Jayapradha in the lead roles, the film is directed by VN Aditya, a filmmaker celebrated for delivering blockbusters. TG Vishwa Prasad serves as the producer, and Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

The makers recently launched the theatrical trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into the entertaining narrative. The trailer unfolds with a humorous scenario of two elderly individuals eloping from their colony. The inquiry into the situation reveals a heartwarming twist – the duo is deeply in love and has decided to spend the rest of their lives together. "Love @ 65" promises a delightful blend of hilarious entertainment and touching emotions.

The ensemble cast includes Karthik Raju, Spandhana, Krish, Nihanthri Reddy, Narayanarao, Pradeep, Sai Srinivas, and Preethi Nigam in pivotal roles. Additionally, Ajay and Sunil will make special appearances, adding to the film's overall charm. Sudheer Chintu is the mastermind behind the story, while Lakshmi Bhupala has crafted the engaging dialogues. Anup Rubens has composed the soulful tunes that enhance the film's emotional journey.

"Love @ 65" is gearing up for a much-anticipated release, promising audiences a delightful cinematic experience that combines laughter and heartfelt moments. As People Media Factory continues to diversify its filmography with unique and compelling stories, "Love @ 65" stands out as a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation in filmmaking. Stay tuned for the release of this hilarious family entertainer that is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences of all ages.