Vijay Antony’s ‘Toofan’ pre-release event highlights

Hero Vijay Antony's latest movie, Toofan, is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on August 2. Produced by Kamal Bora, D. Lalitha, B. Pradeep, and Pankaj Bora under the Infinity Film Ventures banner, the film promises to be a poetic action entertainer. Directed by Vijay Milton, this movie has already generated significant excitement among fans.

At the pre-release event held in Hyderabad, several notable individuals shared their thoughts:

Lyricist Bhashyashree stated, "Toofan is hitting theaters on August 2. It features a compelling screenplay, and we hope you all will appreciate it. The music will be a special highlight of the film, and we have also taken great care with the dubbing. I am grateful to Vijay Antony and director Vijay Milton for the opportunity to work on this movie."

Singer Saket Komanduri expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I felt delighted after listening to the music composed by Acha Rajamani for Toofan. I thank the director for the opportunity to sing in this film. It is a movie that provides a true theatrical experience, so make sure to watch it in theaters on August 2."

Producer G. Dhanunjayan added, "We are grateful to director Karunakaran for attending our Toofan pre-release event. We are also pleased that Sathyaraj, who plays a special role in the movie, could join us. Toofan is a high-quality, commercial entertainment film. Along with its impressive music, it features strong dialogues. Vijay Antony's performance will captivate you, and the film includes numerous combination scenes with various artists. Our writer Bhashyashree has crafted excellent dialogues, and director Vijay Milton has incorporated all the elements to appeal to the audience. Watch Toofan in theaters on August 2—you will definitely enjoy it."

Music director Achu Rajamani said, "I want to thank the singers and lyricists who worked with me on Toofan. We put in maximum effort for this film. I am grateful to director Vijay Milton, hero Vijay Antony, and the entire team. I’m also pleased that Sathyaraj and my favorite director Karunakaran could join us. Watch the movie and let me know how you like the music."

Director Vijay Milton expressed his gratitude, saying, "I want to thank Sathyaraj and my favorite director Karunakaran for attending the pre-release event of Toofan. Thirty years ago, I worked as an assistant cameraman on Sathyaraj’s film. Now, I feel blessed to work with him as a director. Achu Rajamani’s music has elevated Toofan to another level. He has been a valued team member for many years. Vijay Antony has supported me throughout this film, and I am thankful to our producers Kamal, Pradeep, and Dhanunjayan. I hope you will watch Toofan in theaters on August 2."

Director Karunakaran commented, "Director Vijay Milton has been a good friend since my days as an assistant director. All his films are excellent, and every shot in Toofan is well-crafted. My friend Shashi directed Bicchagadu, and I hope Toofan will be as successful in Telugu as that film was."

Hero Vijay Antony said, "I want to thank Sathyaraj and Karunakaran for attending the pre-release event of Toofan. Sathyaraj played a significant role in this movie, and it would have been incomplete without him. Director Vijay Milton has crafted a great script, and dialogue writer Bhashyashree is my right hand. Making a big movie is challenging in today’s climate, but our producers Kamal, Pradeep, and Dhanunjayan believed in the content. The film is being promoted well and will be released in both Tamil and Telugu. I see the effort everyone is putting in. The quality and content of this film will ensure its success. Music director Achu Rajamani has enhanced the film with his background score. I was amazed by the music in the interval and climax scenes. We should collaborate on future projects. We will soon release a sneak peek of the movie to generate more interest. After Baahubali, the scale of Telugu films has increased, and I have developed a strong connection with Hyderabad and its audience. I hope Toofan will bring us even closer."

Actor Sathyaraj said, "My speech at the Tamil trailer launch of Toofan led to many memes. I joined the movie at the last minute, and director Vijay Milton designed my character with great care. My look and makeover are entirely new. Producer Dhanunjayan has a youthful appearance and is reserved when asked questions. Vijay Antony knows how to separate his personal and professional life and is a philosopher who faces life's challenges. Toofan is my favorite thriller. Please watch it in theaters on August 2 and share your feedback."