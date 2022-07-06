Vijay Devarakonda Dropped The New Poster Of The 'Akdi Pakdi' Song From The Liger Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor and ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh are all set to entertain the movie buffs with their complete action movie Liger. The title itself upped the excitement and the boxing plot further upped it a notch higher. As there is just 50 days left for the release of the movie, the makers started their digital promotions and dropped the poster of the peppy song the "Akdi Pakdi…".

Vijay and Ananya shared the new poster of the song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

50 Days to Release 🔥 Let's Celebrate with some Massssss Music! AKDI PAKDI 1st song - July 11th Promo on July 8th.#Liger#LigerOnAug25th pic.twitter.com/8UxkPfhat3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 6, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, Vijay also wrote, "50 Days to Release Let's Celebrate with some Massssss Music! AKDI PAKDI 1st song - July 11th Promo on July 8th. #Liger #LigerOnAug25th".

In this poster, Vijay is seen making Ananya learn how to whistle! They looked awesome in the party outfits and are ready to rock on the floor. The promo of the song will be out on 8th July and the full song will be out on 11th July!

Karan Johar also shared the new poster on his Instagram page and wrote, "Giving you a little gist of what's coming your way in 50 days. Let's Celebrate with some Massssss Music!"

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

The director and actor Puri and Vijay also announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana recently… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie and this is Puri Jagannadh's dream project. Thus it is being made on a high-budget!