Vijay Devarakonda Enjoys His Europe Trip And Calls It As A 'Happy Escape'

Tollywood's 'Rowdy' boy Vijay Devarakonda is all enjoying his Europe trip to the core…This handsome actor always stays active on social media and drops posts every now and then making his fans know about his whereabouts. Off late, he took to his Instagram page and shared a quirky pic and created a buzz on the internet…





This 'Geetha Govindam' actor is seen sitting in some restaurant and enjoying the food… He grabbed the attention with his modish look and sported in an off-white shirt and long bob messy haircut. His table is filled with yummy and healthy foods… Be it the coffee, fruits or the puff, he is enjoying every bit of them and looked awesome with his captivating smile…

He also wrote, "Europe - my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven ❤️".

Coming to this Arjun Reddy's work front, he will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Fighter' movie. This Pan-Indian movie has Bollywood glam doll Ananya Pandey as the lead actress. Even Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan will also be seen in other prominent roles. This movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh's home banner in collaboration with Charmme Kaur.