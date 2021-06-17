Vijay Devarakonda who has bagged the title of India's 2nd Most Desirable Man 2020 by the Times of India has now become the first South Indian actor to be featured on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. Popular celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is known for clicking young and popular Bollywood celebrities.

His calendars are quite popular and the 'Taxiwala' actor is going to be featured on the 2020-21 calendar. The photoshoot for the calendar took place in January 2021 in Mumbai and Vijay Deverkonda has shared a dashing picture of him from the shoot which showcased him sitting on a bike in a rugged yet stylish avatar.

Vijay Devarakonda is unstoppable when it comes to creating a name for himself by being unique. The way he made himself is an inspiration for many youngsters. Vijay Devarakonda's next film is Liger, under the direction of Puri Jagannath. The film's shoot will resume soon.