Vijay Devarakonda Teams Up With Sukumar For His Next project

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda has confirmed his next movie. Our dear Arjun Reddy will team up with Tollywood's top-notch director Sukumar and promises for a memorable ride. Vijay announced this news through his Twitter page and a few minutes ago and made us await for the crazy and most-sorted combo…

Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda



The actor in me is super excited

The audience in me is celebrating!

We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr 😘🤗



Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :) pic.twitter.com/9CHIIvcpBw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2020



As we know, Vijay always turns poetic when he comes up with any happy news… This time too, he made all his fans celebrate by jotting down, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda



The actor in me is super excited



The audience in me is celebrating!

We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr 😘🤗".

Yes, one side it is our 'Rowdy' Vijay Devarakonda and to the other side it is the most sought-after director Sukumar, thus, we can expect a blockbuster for sure!!!



This movie will be produced by Kedar Selagamsetty under Falcon Creations banner. Today being Kedar's birthday, Vijay also wished his producer with this tweet and shared the happy news with us.



Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news and dropped the same on his Twitter page…

IT'S OFFICIAL... #VijayDeverakonda teams up with director #Sukumar... Not titled yet... Will be a PAN-#India project... Starts 2022... Remaining details will be announced in the coming days... Produced by Kedar Selagamsetty. pic.twitter.com/0eua5nI0bL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2020



This movie will be a Pan India project and the shooting will begin in 2022. The complete details of this movie are yet to be known.



Well, speaking about Vijay's present movie… He will be next seen in Puri Jaganndh's 'Fighter' flick which has Ananya Pandey as the lead actress. This movie will be directed by Puri Jagannadh under his home banner.

