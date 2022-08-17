Vijay Devarakonda's Mother Performs A Pooja Ahead Of The Liger Release In Their Home

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey's Liger movie is presently the talk of the town… It is creating noise on social media with amazing digital promotions. Even the whole team is travelling a lot in the country as a part of their offline promotional tour and are making the movie reach the audience. Off late, Vijay's mother organised a pooja at their home ahead of the film's release. Vijay shared the pics of the pooja on his Twitter page. Even the lead actress Ananya Pandey was also part of this pooja!

This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :) So Poooja 😌🙏 and sacred Bands for all of us 🥰 Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour 😘❤️#Liger pic.twitter.com/q6ew2HFzik — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 17, 2022

Along with sharing the pics, Vijay wrote, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection So Poooja and sacred Bands for all of us Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour #Liger".

In these pics Vijay and Ananya are seen seeking the blessings of the priests. Even Vijay's mother and Anand are also seen in these pics.

Even Ananya Pandey also shared the pics on her Instagram page and wrote, "Blessings from Vijay's amma @deverakonda and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for #Liger #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed thank you auntyyyyy". The last pic showcases the holy tags tied to their hands.

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Character Introduction:

Ramya Krishnan: Liger's mother

Vijay Devarakonda: Liger (Boxer)

Ronit Roy: Liger Coach

Ananya Pandey: Liger's girlfriend

Vishu Reddy: Boxer (Antagonist)

The recently released trailer showcased how a street fighter Vijay turns into an ace boxer under the training of Ronit Roy… His attitude and zeal to win made him look awesome. Coming to Liger's mother Ramya Krishnan, she also rocked the trailer with her mass attitude and is seen supporting her son to the core.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!