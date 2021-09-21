Vijay Deverakonda announces AVD Cinemas

Happening hero Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy working on an exciting film Liger. The actor has decided to venture into the theatrical business. He is launching Asian Vijay Deverakonda with Love Story film in Mahbubnagar. Vijay took to his Twitter profile to inform the same. He has partnered with Asian Cinemas in bringing this multiplex to Mahbubnagar.

From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema 😊



I share with you all,

Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas 🤗



The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021. https://t.co/rv5l22B16U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 19, 2021

On the work front, the young hero is currently busy with the shoot of Liger, in the direction of Puri Jagannath. The film's shoot is currently in progress in Goa.

Love Story is hitting the screens on 24th September 2021.