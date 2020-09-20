Vijay Deverakonda ditches Mohana Krishna Indraganti for Shiva Nirvana?

Tollywood: Happening hero Vijay Deverakonda is currently working for an untitled film under the direction of Puri Jagannath. He is yet to sign any other film. From the past few days, it is being heard that he will do movies with Shiva Nirvana and Mohana Krishna Indraganti. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Vijay is keen on taking Shiva Nirvana's project on the floors first.

This project is in talks for more than a year now. Apparently, Vijay liked it a lot and promised Shiva that he will do it for sure. As he has no projects lined up after Puri's film, Vijay is planning to start this movie. Shiva is currently busy with the shoot of his next film Tuck Jagdish, starring Nani. Tuck Jagdish and Puri's film will get wrapped up around the same time.

After completing their ongoing films, Vijay and Shiva will team up for this new project. Thus, Mohana Krishna may have to wait for some more time to make a film with the Pelli Choopulu actor.