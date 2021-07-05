Vijay Deverakonda to shoot complex sequences for LIGER

Vijay Deverakonda is a young hero in the Tollywood film industry who is currently busy with LIGER. Puri Jagannath is the film's director. Ananya Pandey is the film's leading lady. The makers are resuming the shoot soon. Interestingly, we came to know that Vijay will join the shoot by month-end.



Vijay recently revealed that he will be a part of the shoot of some complex sequences that will require a lot of people on the film's sets. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a boxer in the movie.



Vijay Deverakonda will romance Ananya Pandey in the film as she marks her debut in the South. On the other hand, Vijay will mark his debut in Bollywood with this film.



Puri Jagannath and Charmmee Kaur are jointly producing the film. The movie is presented by Karan Johar.



The film unit will confirm the official release date very soon

