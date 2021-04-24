Vijay Deverakonda worried about the present situation

Young hero Vijay Devarakonda is busy with his upcoming movie 'Liger' under the direction of Puri Jagannath. Ever since the movie got launched, the movie unit has been facing one or other trouble for shooting.



Last year when the makers have finally started the shooting of the film, the deadly coronavirus hit the world, and lockdown was imposed. The makers have recently resumed the shooting of the film this year and just when everything is falling back in its place, the second wave of coronavirus hit even more hard. The makers have initially thought of releasing the film in September but as the shooting got stalled we can expect that the makers will push the release date.



On this note, Vijay Devarakonda is very much worried about losing the time but his craze on social media remained the same.

