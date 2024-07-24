 Vijay Deverakonda's Rugged Look for 'VD 12' Leaked

Vijay Deverakonda's new look for his upcoming film, 'VD 12', has created quite a stir on social media. The actor, known for his versatile roles and charismatic presence, is set to sport a rugged look for this highly anticipated film directed by Gowtam Tinnauri. Recently, Vijay, Gowtam, and the 'VD 12' team flew to Sri Lanka to shoot some crucial scenes. Notably, Galle Fort served as a significant location, and with the shooting nearing completion, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.

Leaked photos from the set have given fans a sneak peek into Vijay Deverakonda's new avatar. The actor is seen with a close haircut and a beard, embodying a gritty and intense character that promises to be central to the film's high-octane gangster drama narrative. This transformation hints at a role that could potentially be one of his most challenging and dynamic yet.





On July 12, Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind 'VD 12', shared an update about the film on their social media platforms. They also made a heartfelt appeal to fans to refrain from sharing leaked images, emphasising the importance of preserving the film's surprises for an official unveiling.

Their post read:

"We share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. Till date, we have completed 60 per cent of the shoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka (sic). For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps, preserving the first look for a red hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing leaks and wait for the official announcement, coming very soon (sic)."





'VD 12' is a collaborative effort, jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it. While the complete cast has not been officially announced, there are strong rumours that Bhagyashree Borse might play the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Adding to the excitement, renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the music for the film, ensuring that the soundtrack will be as compelling as the visuals and storyline.

With 60% of the shoot already completed, the production is progressing at a brisk pace. Fans can expect 'VD 12' to hit theatres in 2025, promising a cinematic experience that blends intense drama, stellar performances, and captivating music.