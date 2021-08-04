Vijayendra Prasad busy with this for Mahesh Babu

Ace screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad who gave stories for most of SS Rajamouli's blockbusters RRR is now busy penning the story for the latter's upcoming projects, 'RRR' and the movie with Mahesh Babu as well.

"Rajamouli and I are yet to lock the script for Mahesh Babu. We are searching for various avenues for the story. I am currently working on the story with African forests backdrop with a bunch of action and adventure elements," said Vijayendra Prasad.

Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu project will also be mounted on a massive scale and it is expected to hit the floors later next year. He also cleared the rumors about his collaboration with PSPK.

"I haven't narrated a story to Pawan Kalyan but I wish to work with him one day," he added.

Vijayendra Prasad is also awaiting for the release of his next film Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.