Varisu Telugu version Vaarasudu gets a New Release Date

The release of the Vijay-starring movie Varasudu has been postponed, according to producer Dil Raju. Varasudu has a Tamil release on the 11th of this month, but a Telugu release on the 14th. He announced that he was delaying the release of his movie in honour of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. He said that the movie's release date is January 14. According to Dil Raju, this was taken in order to increase the number of cinemas where our Telugu heroes, such as Balayya and Chiranjeevi, to show their films on Sankranti. In the family-friendly film Varasudu, Rashmika played the lead role alongside Vijay. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, this movie will feature Srikanth, Sarathkumar, Kick Shyam, Sangeeta, Jayasudha and Khushboo in lead roles.