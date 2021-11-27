Vikram in Mahesh-Rajamouli film?

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently busy with his upcoming movie "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" under the direction of Parasuram is all set to join hands with the wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas for his next.

Tentatively titled as #SSMB28, after wrapping up this shooting, Mahesh Babu will join hands with director SS Rajamouli for his next. Rajamouli is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming "RRR". According to the latest reports, the makers have roped in Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram to play the main antagonist role in this movie. It seems like the 'Aparichitudu' actor will meet Rajamouli very soon to discuss the role. Rajamouli who wanted to rope in a big star hero from Kollywood for this role felt that Vikram would be the correct choice and approached him.

Billed to be a high-budget project, Vijayendra Prasad said that the film will run in the backdrop of African forests.