Vikram Prabhu fierce look from ‘Ghaati’ unveiled

Anushka Shetty’s highly anticipated film Ghaati has already generated immense excitement with the release of her first look and character introduction on her birthday. The glimpse showcases the actress in a fierce, intense role, portraying a character marked by violence and strength. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and presented by UV Creations, Ghaati marks the second collaboration between Anushka and Krish, following the success of their 2010 blockbuster Vedam. It also signifies Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The film stars Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu in a gripping role as Desi Raju, with his first look also revealed on Anushka’s birthday. The teaser hints at high-octane action sequences, including Vikram being chased by the police through dense forests and rugged ghat areas, where he faces off with a group of goons. The chemistry between Anushka and Vikram is evident in a subtle, romantic moment shared between the two, suggesting a powerful bond amid the film’s intense backdrop.

Ghaati promises to blend intense action with a compelling love story, set against the tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend," which teases a narrative exploring morality, survival, and redemption. With a strong technical team behind it, including cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani and music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, the film is set for a multi-language release on April 18th, ensuring a grand cinematic experience for audiences.