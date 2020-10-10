Vinayak disappointed on his birthday?

Sensational filmmaker VV Vinayak's last film with Sai Dharam Tej ended as a big debacle at the box-office. Later, the director planned to do a couple of films which failed to take off. Later, Vinayak decided to make his debut as a lead actor.

However, there is no clarity now in this movie. Now, Vinayak is back with the direction plans. Going by the reports, he is directing the remake of Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film, which is the remake of Lucifer.

Sujeeth was the initial choice to direct the film but later, the film has fallen into the hands of Vinayak. Vinayak expected that the film announcement would come on his birthday that took place yesterday.

The sources close to the director revealed that he was disappointed that the announcement did not turn up. However, Chiranjeevi has different plans to launch the film and the announcement will come up in the year-end.