Vinod Film Academy celebrates grand third anniversary

Vinod Film Academy marked its third anniversary with a grand celebration held at Prasad Labs. Dr Puttagunta Venkata Satish, former president of Krishna district Lines Club, graced the occasion as the special guest and expressed his hopes for the academy's continuous growth.

Renowned director Shiva Nageswara Rao shared his association with the academy during the event, highlighting the valuable contributions it has made to the film industry. Veteran actor and director Sridevi Prasad emphasized the significance of facing challenges to achieve success. Actor Pradeep encouraged aspiring actors to grasp the nuances of the craft.

Director A Mohan Gandhi blessed the students, urging them to seize every opportunity in their journey. KVR Mahendra, the director of "Dorasani," emphasized his commitment to providing opportunities for new talent. Lyricist Lakshmi Bhupal reflected on the industry's exclusivity, acknowledging the students' fortune in being part of it.

Vinod, the academy's founder, reiterated the institution's commitment to accessibility for all aspiring filmmakers.

The event saw the presence of prominent technology experts, including Nallamothu Sridhar, Jabardast Apparao, YouTube Father Satish, TANT DAU President Rajasekhar, Bablu, Ushasree, and others.

Kishore Das, the academy's principal, extended his gratitude, and the guests presented certificates to the students as a mark of their achievements. The celebration marked another milestone for Vinod Film Academy in its continuous journey of nurturing and shaping future talents in the film industry.



















