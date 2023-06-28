Live
- Check weather, road conditions before venturing to Himachal hills
- Varun Tej’s ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ gets wrapped
- Steep Spurt in vegetable prices rattle Mumbai
- Health Minister Harish Rao starts Pacho machines in Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 28-06-2023
- Rich Tributes paid to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his Birth Anniversary
- Race Energy inaugurated 10,000 sqft battery production facility in Hyderabad
- KCR remembers PV
- Hyderabad: Bakrid to be celebrated on Thursday
- ‘Virupaksha’ director gets a classy gift
Highlights
Mystical thriller “Virupaksha,” featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, emerged as one of the blockbusters this year in Tollywood
Mystical thriller “Virupaksha,” featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, emerged as one of the blockbusters this year in Tollywood. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the movie also received a solid response on the OTT space.
The latest news is that the film’s producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar gifted a swanky black Mercedes Benz car to the director Karthik Varma Dandu. Actor Sai Dharam Tej and Sukumar presented it to the young filmmaker yesterday, and the overwhelmed director shared his happiness on Twitter by posting the pictures.
