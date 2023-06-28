‘Virupaksha’ director gets a classy gift

  • Menu
Highlights

Mystical thriller “Virupaksha,” featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, emerged as one of the blockbusters this year in Tollywood

Mystical thriller “Virupaksha,” featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, emerged as one of the blockbusters this year in Tollywood. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the movie also received a solid response on the OTT space.

The latest news is that the film’s producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar gifted a swanky black Mercedes Benz car to the director Karthik Varma Dandu. Actor Sai Dharam Tej and Sukumar presented it to the young filmmaker yesterday, and the overwhelmed director shared his happiness on Twitter by posting the pictures.

