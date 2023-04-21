Virupaksha Movie Leaked online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming movie Virupaksha, a mystic thriller directed by Karthik Dandu and starring Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, has generated positive buzz in the film industry. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2023. However, despite the positive buzz, general audiences do not seem very interested in seeing the film on its first day of release. While some movies in the industry generate a big enough hype to perform well at the box office with just an average or even negative talk, Virupaksha has a lower buzz and needs a strong positive word of mouth to attract audiences to theaters. The movie was sold at a high price of 25 crores, and a super solid talk is required to break even.

