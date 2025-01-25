Vishal’s ‘Madha Gaja Raja’ Telugu trailer gets unveiled

Vishal’s recent Tamil hit Madha Gaja Raja has already made waves as a massive blockbuster, raking in over 50 crores and becoming the highest-grossing film among Tamil releases during the Sankranti festival. Directed by Sundar C and produced by Gemini Film Circuit, the action-comedy is now ready to hit Telugu screens on January 31, 2025.

The film’s trailer was launched today by none other than Victory Venkatesh, adding excitement for its upcoming Telugu release. The trailer gives fans a thrilling glimpse into a film packed with action, comedy, and high-energy performances. It highlights the hilarious chemistry between lead actor Vishal and comedian Santhanam, who deliver one witty punchline after another, offering plenty of laughs.

However, the fun isn’t without its share of intensity. Sonu Sood makes his mark as the film's formidable antagonist, setting up an epic showdown with Vishal that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The blend of intense action and lighthearted comedy is designed to maintain a perfect balance, ensuring a rollercoaster of emotions for the viewers.

Vishal brings his signature charisma to the screen, with his on-screen partnership with Santhanam promising to be a major highlight. The film also boasts the star power of Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who add glamour and depth to the storyline.

Director Sundar C, renowned for his expertise in crafting comedy entertainers, proves once again that he’s a master of the genre. The trailer shows that Madha Gaja Raja has all the ingredients to be a crowd-pleaser in the Telugu market as well.

With stunning visuals by cinematographer Richard M. Nathan and an energetic music score by Vijay Antony, the film is set to offer an unforgettable cinematic experience when it releases in just six days. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling and entertaining ride.