Vishnu And Lakshmi Manchu Open Up About Sai Dharam Tej's Accident

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident yesterday night. He fell from his bike and was immediately shifted to the hospital in the golden hour itself. Thus, doctors could save him and now, he is stable and will be back home soon. There are many rumours regarding his accident that he went on a high speed and thus met with this accident.



Well, Chiranjeevi and other mega family members visited Sai Dharam and also said that he is stable and out of danger. Presently, he is getting treated in Apollo hospital. Off late, Vishnu and Lakshmi Manchu visited Sai Dharam and they took to their Twitter pages and responded on Tej's health condition.

Vishnu Manchu

To my Media family 😊 pic.twitter.com/79ifYvF1wo — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 11, 2021

This note reads, "To my dear Media family, I didn't want to talk at the media point during my visit to see my brother Sai Dharam Tej; because I believe that, other than his immediate family and the doctors treating him, no one else should update on his health. My intention was not to be rude to the media fraternity. Tej is a wonderful human being who is dear to our family and he us my little brother. With the prayers and positive wishes from you, me and everyone, he will get well soon."

Coming to Lakshmi Manchu, she made it clear that Tej was not driving the bike with speed but as there was mud on the road, his bike got skid.

Tej is one of the most responsible citizens that I know. It is very clear that he wasn't speeding at any given moment. There was mud on the road that led to the accident. I request all of you to stop spreading rumours. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 11, 2021

On the other hand, even Apollo hospitals also released an official health update regarding Sai Dharam Tej's health condition.

His vitals are stable and responding well to treatment.#Saidharamtej 's Health bulletin updated @ 5PM.#GetwellSoonSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/p0c1xbM0b0 — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) September 11, 2021

Through his post, they said that surgery for collar bone injury will be looked into in the next 24 hours.

Well, along with Mega family members even Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Vishnu Manchu, Lakshmi Manchu, Jaya Prada and others visited the actor at the hospital while Jr NTR, Nithiin, Lavanya Tripathi, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu and Karthi dropped 'Get Well Soon' messages through social media.