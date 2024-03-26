Vishwak Sen Releases ‘Motha’ Banger!

Mass hero Vishwak Sen has showcased versatility in his movie choices, earning blockbuster acceptance from audiences for his diverse films. His latest venture, “Gangs of Godavari,” sees him portraying a dark and massy gangster character.

The film’s release date has been announced, and promotions are in full swing. The melodious song “Suttamla Soosi,” composed by the highly popular Yuvan Shankar Raja, has already gone viral with nearly 50 million views on YouTube.

Now, the team has unveiled a massy and catchy banger titled “Motha” from the album. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s exceptional orchestration has infused the song with the required enthusiasm and mass appeal. The lyrics, penned by popular lyricist and Oscar-winning songwriter Chandrabose, add an interactive sensuality suited to the song’s context. MM Manasi’s vocals further enhance the song’s texture, earning it the label of a banger among listeners. By releasing it on the day of “Holi,” the makers have added another energetic gem to the festive celebrations. Sensuous beauty Ayesha Khan joins Vishwak Sen on screen for this special song.