Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Vishwak Sen Releases ‘Motha’ Banger!
Mass hero Vishwak Sen has showcased versatility in his movie choices, earning blockbuster acceptance from audiences for his diverse films.
Mass hero Vishwak Sen has showcased versatility in his movie choices, earning blockbuster acceptance from audiences for his diverse films. His latest venture, “Gangs of Godavari,” sees him portraying a dark and massy gangster character.
The film’s release date has been announced, and promotions are in full swing. The melodious song “Suttamla Soosi,” composed by the highly popular Yuvan Shankar Raja, has already gone viral with nearly 50 million views on YouTube.
Now, the team has unveiled a massy and catchy banger titled “Motha” from the album. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s exceptional orchestration has infused the song with the required enthusiasm and mass appeal. The lyrics, penned by popular lyricist and Oscar-winning songwriter Chandrabose, add an interactive sensuality suited to the song’s context. MM Manasi’s vocals further enhance the song’s texture, earning it the label of a banger among listeners. By releasing it on the day of “Holi,” the makers have added another energetic gem to the festive celebrations. Sensuous beauty Ayesha Khan joins Vishwak Sen on screen for this special song.