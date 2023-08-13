Live
- CCB Operation: Dismantling Synthetic Drug Ring on the Coast
- All about organ donation and transplantation system
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?
- 'MTV Roadies': Gautam to warn Vashu Jain to keep his attitude in check
- Two senior most Telangana Congress leaders meet in Hyderabad. Whats Up ?
- Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other
- Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad
- No BJP-BJD tieup, says Arjun Munda
- Four met watery grave in Tumakuru
Just In
Vishwak Sen to start a family
Vishwaksen, a promising actor, who is currently busy with his films made a announcement in his social media handles. This has stirred up social media.
Vishwaksen, a promising actor, who is currently busy with his films made a announcement in his social media handles. This has stirred up social media.
The actor who is also known as “Mass Ka Das” stated that he is starting a family. “To all my fans and well-wishers, the love and support you’ve shown me over the years have been heartwarming and I’m forever grateful. Now, I am delighted to share that I am all set to enter a new phase in my life. I’m starting a family. Details soon… Thank you for your love, always!,” he posted. He mentioned that he is super excited for this new phase of life and much more details to be revealed on August 15th.
On the workfront, he is busy with “Gangs of Godavari” with Krishna Chaitanya. The film glimpse which was recently released attained audience attention.