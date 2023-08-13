  • Menu
Vishwak Sen to start a family

Vishwaksen, a promising actor, who is currently busy with his films made a announcement in his social media handles. This has stirred up social media.

The actor who is also known as “Mass Ka Das” stated that he is starting a family. “To all my fans and well-wishers, the love and support you’ve shown me over the years have been heartwarming and I’m forever grateful. Now, I am delighted to share that I am all set to enter a new phase in my life. I’m starting a family. Details soon… Thank you for your love, always!,” he posted. He mentioned that he is super excited for this new phase of life and much more details to be revealed on August 15th.

On the workfront, he is busy with “Gangs of Godavari” with Krishna Chaitanya. The film glimpse which was recently released attained audience attention.

