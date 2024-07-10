Vishwak Sen unveils Rakshit Atluri’s ‘Operation Raavan’ trailer

Rising star Rakshit Atluri is set to captivate audiences with his latest film, "Operation Raavan," a new-age suspense thriller. Directed by debutant Venkata Satya and produced by Dhyan Atluri, the film promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. The trailer launch event took place today in Hyderabad, with special guest Vishwak Sen in attendance.

Executive producer Sripal Cholleti expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the team's dedication and the film's promising outcome. Lyricist Purnachari and writer Lakshmi Lohit praised the film's unique concept and Rakshit's commendable performance.

"Operation Raavan" stars Sangeerthana Vipin as the lead heroine, portraying a TV reporter, while comedian Rocket Raghava takes on the role of a journalist. The film features music by Vishnu Sekhara and Anantha Narayanan AG, with cinematography by Akshay Ram Podishetti and editing by Naresh Venuvanka.

Director Venkata Satya emphasized the film's exploration of the influence of thoughts on human behavior, a theme not often depicted in cinema. He expressed confidence in the film's success and praised Rakshit's performance.

Rakshit Atluri, excited about the film's release, thanked his team and expressed optimism about "Operation Raavan" resonating with audiences. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 2.