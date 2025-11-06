Vishwak Sen’s ‘FUNKY’ locks April 3 release

The wait is over — the much-awaited entertainer FUNKY is officially set to hit theatres on April 3, 2026. Following the teaser’s roaring success and the tremendous audience response, the excitement surrounding this film has reached fever pitch.

Directed by KV Anudeep, who earlier delivered the cult comedy Jathi Ratnalu, FUNKY promises to be a bigger, crazier, and more entertaining spectacle. Known for his signature brand of humor and quirky storytelling, Anudeep is ready to transport audiences into another laugh riot filled with unpredictable madness.

Vishwak Sen steps into a never-seen-before avatar, playing a director within the film — his look, attitude, and comic timing have already caught everyone’s eye. Paired opposite him is Kayadu Lohar, whose charming screen presence and lively chemistry with Vishwak add sparkle to the film’s youthful energy.

The film’s music, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, amps up the fun with vibrant tunes and a pulsating background score that perfectly matches the film’s vibe.

Backed by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, FUNKY boasts grand production values, sleek visuals, and loads of cinematic fun. Mark your calendars — April 3, 2026 promises a “fun explosion” at the box office!