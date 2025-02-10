Vishwak Sen’s ‘Laila’sparks controversy, faces online backlash

The pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s much-awaited film Laila has unexpectedly stirred controversy due to actor Prithviraj’s remarks. His comments have triggered backlash from YSRCP supporters, leading to the rise of the hashtag #BoycottLaila on social media. Some users have even threatened to leak the film’s HD print online, escalating tensions further.

Responding to the situation, producer Sahu Garapati and lead actor Vishwak Sen addressed the media to clarify their stance. Sahu Garapati expressed shock and disappointment, stating that the team was unaware of Prithviraj’s comments as they were waiting outside for Chiranjeevi’s arrival. He also extended an apology to those who felt offended.

Vishwak Sen highlighted the alarming 25,000+ tweets under #BoycottLaila, specifically mentioning a Twitter user claiming to possess the film’s HD print and threatening its piracy leak. He condemned the act, emphasizing how such actions harm the film industry and livelihoods.

The controversy stems from Prithviraj’s joke about the declining number of goats during the film’s shoot. While he did not mention any political party, YCP supporters perceived it as a veiled reference, sparking online outrage. With tensions running high, it remains to be seen how the makers will navigate this unexpected storm ahead of the film’s release.



