Vishwaksen talks about ‘Laila’: A fun-filled romantic action entertainer

Mas Ka Das Vishwaksen’s upcoming film Laila is generating buzz with its exciting promotional content. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, the film features Akanksha Sharma as the female lead. With chartbuster songs and an intriguing storyline, Laila is set to hit theaters on February 14.

At a recent interaction, Vishwaksen shared insights into the film and his experience playing dual roles. Addressing his transformation into a female character, he said, “Actors need to experiment. It’s been nearly two decades since we saw a hero take up such a role. When a compelling story like Laila came my way, I grabbed the opportunity.”

Discussing the film’s storyline, he revealed that his character, Sonu, transforms into Laila due to three unexpected challenges. He also mentioned that the getup took nearly two and a half hours to perfect, with the makeup team ensuring a natural look.

Vishwaksen emphasized that Laila is not an adult film but a youthful entertainer packed with fun. He recalled how his family reacted to his look, jokingly adding that his mother and aunt even wore matching sarees.

Praising producer Sahu Garapati, he said, “He was the first to believe I could do this role.” He also credited Richard Prasad’s cinematography and Leon James’ music for enhancing the film’s appeal.

With high expectations, Vishwaksen believes Laila will be a career-defining movie. “If the audience loves it, a sequel could be on the cards,” he teased.