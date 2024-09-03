  • Menu
‘Viswam’ teaser promises a blend of comedy and action

Director Sreenu Vaitla, known for his expertise in crafting commercial entertainers, is set to make a splash with his upcoming film, "Viswam." The stylish action and family entertainer stars Macho Star Gopichand in the lead role. Today, the film’s teaser was released, marking the beginning of its promotional campaign.

The teaser opens with a voiceover by Naresh, setting the stage for the introduction of Gopichand and Kavya Thapar’s contrasting characters. The early scenes promise comedic flair, transitioning smoothly into action-packed sequences. Sreenu Vaitla’s signature balance of humor and intensity is evident, showcasing his knack for blending comedy with thrilling elements.

Gopichand impresses with his stylish portrayal, mixing humor with his signature intensity, while Kavya Thapar adds glamour. Supporting cast members Naresh and Vennela Kishore enhance the film’s comedic appeal. KV Guhan’s cinematography and Chaitan Bharadwaj’s score further elevate the production, which is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios. With Gopi Mohan writing the screenplay and a release date set for October 11th, "Viswam" aims to be a festive family favorite.

