‘Viva’ Harsha’s ‘Sundaram Master’ gets postponed to a new date

Comedian Harsha Chemudu, taking center stage in the upcoming film "Sundaram Master," is once again in the limelight. The film, which has generated positive anticipation with its teaser, was initially slated for a theatrical release on February 16, 2024.

However, a shift in plans emerged due to the rescheduling of Sundeep Kishan's "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" for the same date. Consequently, the team behind "Sundaram Master" has made the strategic decision to postpone its release, now set for February 23, 2024. An official announcement confirming this adjustment has been disseminated online.

Marking the directorial debut of Kalyan Santhosh, who also penned the script, the film stars actress Divya Sripada in a prominent role. Produced by Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurra under RT Teamworks and GoalDen Media, respectively, "Sundaram Master" is accompanied by the musical talents of Sricharan Pakala.

This rescheduling aims to navigate the potential clash with another highly-anticipated release and optimize the film's reach and impact. Fans can now look forward to the comedic prowess of Harsha Chemudu in "Sundaram Master" on its new release date, with heightened expectations for a delightful cinematic experience.