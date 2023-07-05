‘VT13’ team wraps key schedule in Hyderabad

For the last few days, the “VT13” team has been shooting an intense action sequence in Hyderabad. This Varun Tej and former Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar starrer is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The team has now completed this key action schedule. The poster revealed presents Varun Tej as an IAF officer standing in front of a combat aircraft.

Manushi Chhillar plays the role of a radar officer. This Telugu-Hindi bilingual is produced on a large scale by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures. The makers are planning to release the film in December. VT13 will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.