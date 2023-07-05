Live
- Jio Bharat phones new 4G prepaid plans: Price, validity and more
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 05-07-2023
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 5
- PL Stock Report - Hero Motocorp (HMCL IN) - Event Update - Launch of a strong contender in premium space - BUY
- PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1'24 business update
- It’s not 100 days; 100 international awards for ‘Balagam’
- Official: Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ wraps shoot
- Apple to offer massive battery with iPhone 15 Series: Details
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 05-07-2023
- Hyderabad: Private travel bus creates havoc in Erragadda, four injured
‘VT13’ team wraps key schedule in Hyderabad
For the last few days, the “VT13” team has been shooting an intense action sequence in Hyderabad. This Varun Tej and former Miss Universe Manushi...
For the last few days, the “VT13” team has been shooting an intense action sequence in Hyderabad. This Varun Tej and former Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar starrer is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The team has now completed this key action schedule. The poster revealed presents Varun Tej as an IAF officer standing in front of a combat aircraft.
Manushi Chhillar plays the role of a radar officer. This Telugu-Hindi bilingual is produced on a large scale by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures. The makers are planning to release the film in December. VT13 will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.