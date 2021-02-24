Warina not on board for NTR's next

Tollywood: Young Tiger NTR who is currently busy with his upcoming movie RRR. The direction of SS Rajamouli is going to join hands with director Trivikram Srinivas after wrapping up this project an interesting update.

So many rumors about the female lead of the movie are currently doing rounds on the internet. For the past few weeks, we have been hearing rumors that Warina Hussain is much likely to play the second female lead in this movie. But now, the sources are claiming that Warina Hussain is not going to be a part of Trivikram-NTR.

In fact, the rumors came out when Warina Hussain posted videos of her speaking Telugu and going to NTR studios. But in reality, Warina Husain is playing the female lead in Kalyan Ram's upcoming movie with the NTR Arts banner.