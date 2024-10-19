Watch Narudi Brathuku Natana coming On October 25, and make it a success: Sudheer Babu at the pre-release event

Shiva Kumar Ramachandravarapu and Nithin Prasanna starrer Narudi Brathuku Natana also features Sruthie Jayan, Aishwarya Anil Kumar, and Viva Raghav, among others. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Sukumar Boreddy, and Dr Sindhu Reddy with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer, the project is directed by Rishikeshwar Yogi. The pre-release event took place on Saturday, with notable guests like Sudheer Babu, director Veera Shankar, VJ Sunny, Sriram Aditya, and Vithika Sheru in attendance.

Sudheer Babu expressed his appreciation, stating, "I met TG Vishwa Prasad ten years ago, before he entered the industry. His passion for cinema is remarkable. I’ve seen the trailer of this movie, and Shiva and Nithin have delivered intense performances. I plan to refer them for any good roles in my projects. Rishi has done a wonderful job with this film. I auditioned for major films like Krishna Vamsi's film and also Baaghi, and it's the smaller and medium films that keep the industry thriving. This movie feels fresh and unique. I encourage everyone to watch it on October 25."

TG Vishwa Prasad stated, "You can't make films without passion and money. In the beginning, I produced a few films that were showcased on an international stage but couldn't be released theatrically. Seeing the 'Narudi Brathuku Natana' team reminds me of those early days, which is why I decided to help them. I urge everyone to support this film coming on October 25th."



Director Rishikeshwar Yogi said, “Thanks to Sudheer Babu for attending the event. Sriram Aditya tries to explore new genre every time. Thanks to the producers. I took on this film believing in Shiva and Nithin. This movie wouldn’t have been possible without them. Viva Raghav is my favourite actor in this film. Thanks to the music director and the cinematographer as well. I hope you will all watch and enjoy the film.”

Sriram Aditya remarked, "Shiva and Nithin have acted beautifully. I really liked the trailer. Everyone performed intensely. Vishwa Prasad’s involvement indicates this project will succeed. This film feels like the earthly scent that comes after rain. Make sure to watch it."

VJ Sunny shared, "I’ve seen the trailer and loved it. Everyone should support this experiment by newcomers. When audiences back such films, it encourages more innovative projects. It’s great to see someone like TG Vishwa Prasad choose to support a unique movie. Watch it on October 25th."

Shiva Kumar Ramachandravarapu expressed gratitude to the director and producer, stating, "Thanks to them for giving me this opportunity. The film has turned out very well. If all goes well, we might even win a national award. It started as a small film, but with People Media Factory and TG Vishwa Prasad’s support, it transformed significantly. Please watch our film on October 25, and take us home with you."

Nithin Prasanna noted, "We trusted our director Rishi with this project. I’ve known him since his short film days. The movie started small, and Rishi would edit and show us the footage the same day it was shot. He is very talented. Our producers believed in the content and supported this film. With Vishwa Prasad’s involvement, the project's level has increased, and we received great responses at the premieres. It’s a universal subject that will resonate with everyone. Don’t miss our film on October 25th."

Producer Dr Sindhu Reddy said, "Thanks to Vishwa Prasad for presenting our film, and to Sudheer Babu for attending our event. Rishi has great talent, and Shiva has performed excellently. The film has come out really well. After seeing the content, Vishwa Prasad stepped forward to support us. We worked hard to make this film, and with the help of People Media Factory, we’ve come this far. Make sure to watch it on October 25."







