Watch the Video song "Kalallo" from the Latest movie Virupaksha
Highlights

Watch the Video song "Kalallo" from the Telugu movie "Virupaksha," which features Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, watch the video. The song is...

Watch the Video song "Kalallo" from the Telugu movie "Virupaksha," which features Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, watch the video. The song is sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Madhushree, with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and lyrics by Anantha Sriram.

