What happened to NBK-Anil Ravipudi project announcement?

Nandamuri Balakrishna has okayed his next project with young director Anil Ravipudi. The fans are waiting for almost three years to witness a project taking shape in this combination. The film was supposed to have a grand launch on the actor's birthday but there is no sign of this project.

As per the latest reports, the official announcement of the crazy collaboration of Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi is postponed indefinitely. Balakrishna reportedly wanted to make the announcement of the film at a later date and hence only NBK107 is announced on his birthday.

Anil Ravipudi already registered a title 'Rama Rao Garu' in the past for Balakrishna's film. Shine Screens banner is going to bankroll this project. The makers are yet to confirm the other cast and technicians for the film.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is busy with Akhanda and Anil Ravipudi is busy with F3.