What I Have Seen, Heard and Read is My Cinema - Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar Reflects on His Cinematic Journey and Artistic Philosophy

Most Happening Mr. Bachchan director Harish Shankar shared deep insights into his approach to filmmaking, his personal style, and his experiences in the Telugu cinema industry.

"Cinema for me is the sum of all I have encountered in my life," Shankar stated. He described his films as reflections of his personal experiences, observations, and influences. "Every film I create is a culmination of everything I have seen, read, and lived through. My storytelling is a collage of these elements, which helps me craft narratives that resonate deeply."

Shankar said that he came to the Telugu film industry to make films with the stories like Midanam by Chalam, Prema by Yandamuri Verendranath and did his first cinema with all that passion. Those aesthetics were not completely accepted by many, especially with Ravi Teja’s aggressive image he got from his movies like Idiot and Amma Nanna Tamil Ammayi with those hit dialogues. He explained that he grew up in a commercial cinema loving environment, he does know how to make commercial cinema. Hence, he concluded that he has to bring an amalgam of those aesthetics he got from his reading plus the commercial elements he knew. That's when he did Mirapakaya and got his first blockbuster.

Shankar also reflected on the role of music and romance in his films. He highlighted the significance of songs like "Madhuram Madhuram" and romantic scenes involving actors such as Jyothika and Ravi Teja. "Music and romance are central to my storytelling. They enhance the emotional depth of the film and contribute to creating memorable cinematic experiences. Capturing romance through the camera is crucial for adding that extra layer of emotional impact."

Discussing Ravi Teja’s career, Shankar acknowledged the actor’s substantial impact on Telugu cinema, especially since the 2000s. "Ravi Teja has been a significant figure in the industry, but not all of his films have achieved commercial success. His distinctive style, while beloved by many, might not always align with mainstream trends. In my work with him, I’ve tried to present him in diverse and innovative roles, showcasing his unique appeal."

“To avoid visual claustrophobia, I rewrote the script,where the hero goes home by the interval.” He continued saying that he honestly paid and took rights to remake the movie, he rewrote the script as per his tastes, for example, he said that there won't be much romance between wife and husband to explore, so he rewrote that the hero and heroines are unmarried to bring that romantic craze to the script. “Difference between Raid and Mr. Bachchan is the same difference between Ajay Devagan and Ravi Teja,” he discussed rewriting the script.

Because of the reading interests he had, he got the fair chance to choose the good lyrics, good dialogues for his scripts. He denied that he would ever write lyrics, saying that “Mr. Chiranjeevi dances really well, but he doesn't compose his choreography. In the same way, I know what I want but I won't do someone else's job.”

Harish Shankar was grateful to the producer Vishwa Prasad for supporting all the obstacles and making this movie. About Bhagyashri Borse, he said that she is like that one window that smiles at you when all the doors are closed while walking on a street. “Mr. Bachchan is a complete entertainer with a brilliant pack of romance, punch dialogues, Ravi Teja mark mass action feast,” he concluded.