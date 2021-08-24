What's Divi's role in Bhola Shankar?

Divi Vadthya is one of the young heroines in the Tollywood film industry who is looking forward to her next biggie. The actress will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Bhola Shankar, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Earlier, it was rumored that she will be seen as a sister to Chiru but there is no truth in the same.



With the film unit confirming that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister in the film, we have no clarity on what role will Divi be playing in the movie. As of now, there is no clarity on the same.



The buzz is that Divi's role will carry a lot of significance in the film and she will also get a chance to act alongside Chiranjeevi. As of now, the details of her character are kept under wraps. The complete details of the film will be out soon.



