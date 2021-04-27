Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

What's next for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun
x

 Allu Arjun 

Highlights

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on the prestigious project Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the movie.

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on the prestigious project Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the movie. The film unit confirmed that the movie will hit the screens on the 13th of August. There is no clarity on Allu Arjun's next film after Pushpa. Already, Koratala Siva's film with Allu Arjun is launched but the director signed a film with NTR.

There were reports that Venu Sriram will direct Allu Arjun's film ICON but we hear that the project might happen with another actor, but not Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun initiated talks with the star director Prashanth Neel and the buzz is that the duo might work together for an exciting film. Neel is currently busy with Salaar and he is not sure about when the project actually hit the floors. Allu Arjun might confirm the director for his next film once he wraps up Pushpa.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X