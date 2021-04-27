What's next for Allu Arjun?

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on the prestigious project Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the movie. The film unit confirmed that the movie will hit the screens on the 13th of August. There is no clarity on Allu Arjun's next film after Pushpa. Already, Koratala Siva's film with Allu Arjun is launched but the director signed a film with NTR.

There were reports that Venu Sriram will direct Allu Arjun's film ICON but we hear that the project might happen with another actor, but not Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun initiated talks with the star director Prashanth Neel and the buzz is that the duo might work together for an exciting film. Neel is currently busy with Salaar and he is not sure about when the project actually hit the floors. Allu Arjun might confirm the director for his next film once he wraps up Pushpa.