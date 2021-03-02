Who is next: Anil Ravipudi or Rajamouli?

Tollywood: Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu recently scored a blockbuster with Sarileru Neekevvaru movie directed by Anil Ravipudi which got released for Sankranthi last year and ended up as a massive blockbuster.

Rumors came out that the super-hit combination of Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi is going to take place again but Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram. After wrapping up this project, Mahesh Babu has already signed his next with SS Rajamouli. Apart from this, Mahesh is going to work for Anil Ravipudi very soon. Mahesh Babu has reportedly asked Anil Ravipudi to come up with an interesting script within three months but the director insisted that he wants some more time. As per the buzz, the 'Raja The Great' director has come up with an interesting script and the movie is all set to go on to the floors later this year.

If everything goes well, Mahesh Babu will wrap up this project first even before kick-starting Rajamouli's film. The official announcement regarding the same is yet to come out.