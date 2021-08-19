Why Balakrishna not invited for Chiru's meeting?

Producer Natty Kumar has made some shocking comments on Megastar Chiranjeevi which are now going viral on the internet. This is regarding Chiranjeevi's recent meeting with Tollywood celebrities.



"We have trust and respect for Chiranjeevi but please do not use divide and rule policy," urged Natty Kumar.



"Do you even remember small film producers? Why Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan is meeting Chiranjeevi personally instead of calling people from the producers' council or people from the film chamber? None of the 35 GOs imposed by the AP government are intact.

It is not at all good to cancel 35 GOs given by the AP government. Why Balakrishna was not invited to be a part of the meeting? After Dasari Narayana Rao Garu, everyone will respect Chiranjeevi sir. But he also should move forward by considering small film producers as well," added Natty Kumar.