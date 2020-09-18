Why Make An Exception For Allu Arjun, Asks Activist Over Actor's Kunthala Visit

The year 2020 has become a nightmare for cinema celebrities all over the country. While some of the sandalwood, Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood, and Kollywood industry people are in the police net for various reasons such as drug trafficking, Social media wars, and murder cases some of them are facing the music for violating Coronavirus norms.

One more addition to the list is Tollywood Stylish Star and actor Allu Arjun. We hear that a complaint has been lodged against the actor for entering Telangana's Adilabad forest which was closed to the public due to prevent the Coronavirus infection.

A complaint was registered in Adilabad's Neradikonda police station. Actor Allu Arjun was thronged by his fans as he entered the forest without wearing masks and maintaining social distance. The photos and videos of Allu Arjun's fans with the actor had gone viral on social media.

Allu Arjun had gone to the forest with the team and friends, to identify locations for his upcoming movie 'Pushpa', it is said. He also visited Haritha Vanam park and the famous Kunthala falls. It is alleged that the actor and his friends violated pandemic guidelines and entered the forest Which is prohibited to the public due to corona.

A social activist had filed a petition and an RTI seeking the reason for the Telugu actor's visit to the forest and demanded to know what made an exception to film stars. The forest department and the Telangana police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. While it is being said that he had not sought any special permission to visit the place, Bunny is yet to break his silence on the issue.

Currently, Allu Arjun is busy working in the movie 'Pushpa' in which Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead. Allu Arjun will be seen playing a lorry driver in this movie and the team is all set to commence shooting. This stylish star who came out of his home for the first time with his family after the lockdown was seen with his fans in a rugged look.