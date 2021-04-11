Will Balayya-Boyapati go ahead with 'Godfather'?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu have a legacy of delivering two blockbusters in the form of "Simha" and "Legend".

The duo has teamed up once again for a new movie. Tentatively titled "#BB3", this film is currently under production stages.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced that the title will be revealed on April 13th, on the occasion of Ugadi. According to the sources, Boyapati picked up the title 'Godfather' for this film.

Now, the grapevine is the film unit finalised "Godfather" as the official title of the film. Earlier, there were speculations that the team considered "Monarch" as the title but it looks like everyone in the unit liked "Godfather".

As per the sources, Balayya also gave his nod for it. The makers will officially announce it at 12:33 PM on Ugadi festive day. The film unit launched the teaser long back which did generate special interest in the film.

"#BB3" is being produced by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Thaman is composing the music of this movie.

Pragya Jaiswal is paired up with Balayya as the lead heroine. The film is slated for release on May 28.