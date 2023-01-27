Will Dasara have a sequel? Nani's thoughts on a potential follow-up

Natural star Nani will soon be appearing in his first pan-Indian film, titled Dasara, directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film has completed shooting and is currently in post-production. Rumors have been circulating on social media about a potential second part to the film, but Nani has since clarified that there is only one part and that it will pack the power of two. This statement has put an end to all the confusion and rumors.

Just one.

With the power of two

Or probably more :)#Dasara 🔥 — Nani (@NameisNani) January 27, 2023

The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and Dheekshith Shetty in a crucial role. Dasara is set to release on March 30th, 2023, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas. The film's music has been composed by Santosh Narayanan, known for his work in several critically acclaimed films.

In addition to the main cast, the film also features an ensemble cast with notable actors such as Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, and Sai Kumar in key roles. The film is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela who is known for his works in some of the critically acclaimed short films, and this will be his first feature film.



The post-production work of the film is happening at a brisk pace, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a cinematic masterpiece. Fans of Nani are eagerly waiting for the release of this film, and it is expected to make a big impact at the box office. With a talented cast, crew and an intriguing storyline, Dasara is expected to be a visual treat for the audience. It is one of the most awaited films of 2023, and it will be released in multiple languages across the country.

