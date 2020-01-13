Winter Promo From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Is Out

Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo' is going very good at ticket windows and is winning the hearts of the audience with a clean comedy and heart-touching story.

This made all the Bunny fans, happy and jump up in the sky as they were waiting for this magic from one year. Trivikram made this possible with his wowsome comedy timing. Pooja Hegde being the female lead added enough glamour and also showed off her acting skills.

In this happy moment, our dear Allu clan hero has shared the winter promo from the movie. He dropped it on his Twitter handle and here we posted the link for our readers… Have a look!

Sankranthi Celebrations Start . Thank you ... thank you ... thank you ... #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Sankranthi Winner Promo | Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde https://t.co/MIrA467MXT via @YouTube — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 12, 2020

Stating that movie is Sankranthi winner, the 21-seconds video has Allu Arjun's fight sequence and a small comedy line from Sunil. The soulful background music made us view it more than one time.

Ala Vaikunthapurramulo has Tabu, Sushanth, Sunil, Navdeep, Murali Sharma and Nivetha Pethuraj in other important roles.

Touted to be a comedy entertainer, it is the story of 2 persons who were exchanged at the time of birth itself. This plot is definitely very interesting and created interest among the viewers too.

This movie is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. Finally, the movie hit the theatres today and got a positive talk making it super-duper it…