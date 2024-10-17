With just 50 days to go; Allu Arjun commands attention in the new poster of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

The much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is set to take the box office by storm, as Pushpa 2: The Rule gears up for its worldwide release. With just 50 days until the film hits theaters, excitement is mounting among fans.

In a newly released poster, Icon Star Allu Arjun exudes power and authority, sitting in a commanding posture. His intense gaze and poised body language reflect his character's strength and focus. Directed by the sensational Sukumar, the film promises a captivating and larger-than-life experience, with Allu Arjun radiating a lion-like presence.

Scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to be a box office juggernaut. With Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad composing the music and stunning visuals, the film is poised to transport audiences into a thrilling new world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the makers are planning a grand release, promising fans an unforgettable cinematic experience. As the countdown begins, the hype surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to grow, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.